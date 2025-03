Russell remaining at Mercedes an "open secret" insists Wolff

Out of contract at season end, Toto Wolff insists that it is an "open secret" that Mercedes aims to retain George Russell.

The Briton has had a great start to the season, scoring two podiums - behind the McLaren 1-2s - and 4th in last weekend's Sprint. Consequently he is currently third in the standings, just one point down on world champion, Max Verstappen.

The Briton's current contract runs out this year, but Wolff is keen to retain him.

Asked in Shanghai if he is close to agreeing a new deal, Toto Wolff said: "Yes, absolutely.

"I mean, it is almost an open secret that we have every intention to keep our drivers for the long term." he continued. "We are not disclosing every discussion that we have with the drivers and that is why this is going in the direction that it should go.

"But there is more to any contract than just giving a driver the fixed guarantee that he is going to be in the car," he added. "There are terms to it that you need to discuss for the best interest of the team and the driver, so it is a structured process."

However, the Dutch elephant in the room is Max Verstappen, who must surely be getting increasingly restless. Other than the turmoil that was the Horner saga, it is an absolute fact that it was the driver's brilliance and determination that won him his fourth title as the team increasingly lost its way.

Just two races into the new season, and one driver down - a move that the Dutchman was not happy about - and the team continues to struggle.

Though contracted until 2028 Verstappen has various clauses in his contract that will allow him to leave if the team falls short.

With the prospect of the Dutchman becoming available, and knowing the difference he made to Red Bull last season, there would be no end of eager suitors.

And that is as much of an "open secret" as Mercedes maintaining the status quo.