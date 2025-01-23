FIA flexes its muscles

A fresh clampdown on drivers - and even team bosses - is almost certain to put them on a collision course with the FIA president.

The FIA's 2025 International Sporting Code (ISC) which was issued on Wednesday contains guidelines for stewards in terms of penalties, which include hefty fines and even exclusion from events.

The code applies to drivers and team members in all series, though for F1 drivers fines are increased fourfold. Consequently, a first breach of Article 12.2.1.f, which states that "Any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA", would see a Level 1 (International Series) driver pay €10,000 though for an F1 driver this would be €40,000. A second offence would cost €20,000 plus 1 month suspension (suspended) though €80,000 for an F1 driver and a third €30,000 plus 1 month suspension and deduction of championship points (€120,000).

Article 12.2.1.n relates to public incitement to violence or hatred and has a simlar penalty structure, while Article 12.2.1.o concerns the general making and displaying of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction.

Article 12.2.1.p relates to failure to comply with the instructions of the FIA regarding the appointment and participation of persons during official ceremonies at any Competition counting towards a FIA Championship, and sees fines range from €15,000 (€60,000 for F1) to €30,000 plus suspension of access to Reserved Area(s) of event for next event for a second offence and €45,000 plus suspension of access to Reserved Areas(s) of event for 6 months plus deduction of championship points for a third.

While F1 participants fines are fourfold, contestants in FIA regional championships and FIA cups are twofold, and other FIA World Championships, such as WRC or WEC, threefold.

According to the BBC, many within the FIA are against the new sporting code, which was rushed though on a "snap e-vote and with no consultation with other stakeholders or the GPDA or the FIA's own drivers' commission".

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were both penalised by the FIA last year for swearing, a move which drew criticism from the 'drivers' union', the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.

Urging FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, clearly the driving force behind the new code, to treat his colleagues like adults, GPDA director, George Russell questioned where the money raised from such fines was used.

Under the new code, such comments would surely constitute a breach of Article 12.2.1.f.

Indeed, of particular concern to drivers and team bosses are the clauses relating to "the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense, humiliation or to be inappropriate", plus "assaulting (elbowing, kicking, punching, hitting, etc)", and "incitement to do any of the above", also the forbidding of "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA".

Insisting that the updated code is to "further enhance transparency and consistency in decision-making", an FIA spokesperson told the BBC: "The aim of this new appendix is to provide clear guidance to stewards regarding the penalties for violations of specific international sporting code articles.

"By establishing a more structured framework, the FIA seeks to ensure that penalties are applied uniformly and transparently, benefiting both stewards and drivers/competitors.

"Stewards have the authority to decide what penalty to enforce in the event of a breach of the international sporting code and/or the applicable FIA regulations.

"Stewards retain the discretion to take into account any mitigating and/or aggravating circumstances as well as the nature and location of the event, to tailor the penalty to the specific situation.

"All major governing bodies have similar rules/fines to protect the integrity of the sport. The FIA is not alone in fining competitors for misconduct."