South Africa planning bid for Grand Prix

South Africa has begun the process of returning to the F1 calendar for the first time since 1993.

Over the years there have been numerous claims that the sport is to return to the country, while the likes of Lewis Hamilton have constantly said that without a race on the African continent it is not a true world championship.

At a time Rwanda is also understood to be seeking the rights to host a round of the world championship, the South African government has formed a steering committee to investigate the feasibility of hosting a grand prix.

The DSAC (Department of Sport, Arts and Culture)has been in direct communication with F1 Management, including CEO Stefano Domenicali, to align with the necessary hosting standards," states the expression of interest document, referring to last year's meeting at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where the F1 CEO met with representatives of the South African team.

"A bidding process for potential promoters has been initiated, with the DSAC forming the F1 BSC (Bid Steering Committee) to manage this process, assess bids, and select a promoter.

"Comprising 12 members from various sectors such as motorsport, broadcasting, media and law, the BSC will assess each proposal for financial robustness and infrastructural adequacy.

"While no venue has been definitively chosen, potential Promoters and/or host city and venue partners are encouraged to suggest any suitable location (subject to the criteria detailed in this document) within South Africa.

"After the BSC's recommendation, the final bid or short-listed bids will go to the DSAC for consideration before being submitted to F1 Management."

Domenicali, and former Liberty CEO, Greg Maffei have long talked about the interest from numerous nations keen to host races, with Thailand and South Korea understood to be desperate to be part of the schedule.

While Kyalami, which hosted South Africa's last Grand Prix in 1993, and on a previous 19 occasions since 1967, is seen as a potential host, and is understood to be in the process of planning a major upgrade, Cape Town is putting together its own bid, promising the sort of circuit the sport's owners appear enamoured with, a waterfront street track.

However, other than a suitable track, any potential bid will need to prove it has the right resources not least meeting the ever increasing hosting fees.

The news comes at a time Spa-Francorchamps is reduced to hosting the Belgian Grand Prix on a rotational basis, most likely with Barcelona, and Imola - home track of the F1 CEO - appears to be on the verge of being dropped.