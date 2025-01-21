Domenicali confident of podt-2026 convergence

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali is confident that the field will quickly converge following the rules overhaul in 2026.

The two most recent, significant overhauls led to one team dominating for several years before their rivals began to catch them. Mercedes caught its rivals on the hop in 2014, while Red Bull had the advantage in 2022.

2024 saw Red Bull lose out to McLaren in the constructor standings, the Austrian outfit slipping to third as Ferrari also benefitted from the rules stability.

This year we are hoping for more of the same, however the massive overhaul in 2026 has many fearing that the sport will see just one team or manufacturer getting it right as rivals are forced to play catch-up yet again.

Not so, insists Domenicali.

"When there is a new regulation it is always like that," he tells Autosprint. "I don't forget that when the 2022 regulations were introduced, the teams complained that the single-seaters would be six seconds slower.

"We arrived in four years at a very strong convergence," he continues. "Now we start again with a different regulation, with a lot of new challenges and different things to fine-tune.

"At the beginning we won't have this kind of gap it would be unrealistic to think that. But the way the 2026 regulation is designed, the convergence will come."

The 2026 overhaul isn't limited to the cars, which will be lighter, narrower and shorter, for the engine regulations also change, with power split evenly between the ICE and the electric components, as the sport seeks to become ever more environmentally friendly.

Mercedes got the 2014 (engine) rules overhaul bang on, but again Domenicali is confident of convergence, especially with the budget caps in place.

"There are many issues that will develop," he admits. "It is normal that, from the point of view of the teams, there is a conservative approach.

"I am not worried," he insists. "Several new constructors are coming in, favoured by these technological changes that serve to keep the evolutionary and positive tension of those who see our formula as a development platform for the future. We need to look at the whole picture and not the detail. We need to think big."