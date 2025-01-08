Alpine and Mercedes reveal new partners

Alpine and Mercedes have both announced new partnerships, as F1 welcomes back a familiar name.

The French team has announced a partnership with Castore, a sportswear brand and global supplier of sports apparel, to produce and provide the official teamwear for the team from this season.

As the new official team kit partner, Castore will provide clothing and apparel to the trackside team at all Grands Prix, as well as factory kit for team personnel working at the Enstone and Viry-Chatillon factories.

As part of the multi-year collaboration, Castore will also manage and operate Alpine's official online store, where fans can purchase official merchandise and replica teamwear.

As well as the F1 team, Castore will be producing the official on and off-track apparel for the Alpine Academy, as well as Alpine Sim Racing.

"This partnership with Alpine is an incredibly exciting development for Castore," said Tom Beahon, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Castore. "Formula 1 is a huge growth sport globally, and a big focus area for Castore − we love that our offer in the space brings fans closer to the action. We are really looking forward to seeing Castore's wings represented in a competitive environment with BWT Alpine Formula One Team next season."

"We are very pleased to announce our exciting new partnership with Castore," added David Warren, Global Marketing Director at Alpine, "which will enable us to elevate our teamwear, as well as improving the overall product offering we have available for dedicated fans of the team who represent us watching at home and at the race circuits we visit around the world. We look forward to working closely together with Castore to create exciting and unique ranges of clothing that will be available to our fans worldwide and we can't wait to see them supporting us in our colours throughout the season."

Meanwhile, Mercedes has announced a multi-year partnership with adidas, a collaboration which represents a significant moment in adidas' history as it enters Formula 1.

Throughout 2025 season and beyond, adidas and the Mercedes will create a complete range of apparel, footwear and accessories for the entire team and its fan-base.

The specially designed team kit will be built for the individual needs of each member's role and made available to fans as well. The partnership will also include apparel, footwear and accessories created and designed specifically for supporters of the team and its drivers. Several limited-edition drops are also planned throughout the year.

"We are very happy to be back in the world of motorsport," said Bjorn Gulden, CEO of adidas. "Interest in motorsport in general and Formula 1 in particular has been growing a lot. It is reaching new consumers and has a big influence on sport and street culture.

"We are extremely proud to introduce the Three Stripes into F1 as official team partner of the Mercedes F1 Team - one of the most successful teams ever. Together, we share the passion for speed, innovation and performance. We will support the drivers and the team to push the limits on the track. Off the track we will bring a fresh perspective to the sport by introducing exciting lifestyle product and extending the reach to a new generation of fans. We look forward to supporting Mercedes and to win together."

"Our partnership with adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team," added Toto Wolff. "adidas is an iconic brand, one that shares our dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication too. This announcement therefore represents a ground-breaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fan-wear means in our sport. We are excited to break this new ground and work with adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships."

Meanwhile, F1 has welcomed back TAG Heuer as the sport's official timekeeper.

With a rich history in Formula 1 spanning over seven decades, and "a shared philosophy between the two iconic brands of precision engineering, cutting edge technology and the latest materials, the partnership embodies luxury, innovation, performance, and speed", according to the press release.

TAG Heuer was the first luxury brand to have its logo appear on an F1 car in 1969, the first to sponsor a team in 1971 and, with 230 wins, 595 podiums, 8,882 points, 11 World Constructors' Championships, 14 World Drivers' Championships to its name through its associations with teams, it is one of the most successful brands in history to be associated with the sport.

The brand's relationship with current Formula 1 teams began in 1971 when Ferrari needed a timing system for their new test track at Fiorano, for which they chose Heuer, as the company was known at the time. The relationship ran until 1979, before Heuer continued with a partnership with McLaren in 1985, which would go on to be one of the longest in Formula 1 history, during which time Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, and Lewis Hamilton all raced for the team. The relationship came to an end after 30 years of collaboration and a year later, in 2016, TAG Heuer partnered with Red Bull.

"In recent years under Liberty Media's ownership, Formula 1 has become one of the most culturally significant and successful sporting championships in the world," adds the release, "with 750 million fans worldwide, more than 90 million followers across social media and a fan-base that is becoming younger and more diverse with 42% of fans now women and 1 in 3 under 35-years-old."

"I am delighted to welcome TAG Heuer as the official timekeeper of Formula 1 as they start the next stage of their long history in our sport," said Stefano Domenicali. "With their focus on innovation, accuracy and excellence, they are a natural partner, and I am excited to see how our intertwining heritage can tell new stories for the future as we celebrate our 75th year."

"In a sport defined by mental resilience, physical strength, strategy, innovation and performance it is only natural for TAG Heuer to be at the very heart of Formula 1 as official timekeeper," added Antoine Pin, CEO of TAG Heuer. "With decades of history in F1 connecting us to the most successful drivers and teams of all time, we are honoured and privileged to be the name connected to the very thing that defines the winner: time.

"As Formula 1 and their exceptional team continue to build on the amazing work that has been done to create one of the greatest properties in sport, we are excited to be part of the journey and create new stories to enrich TAG Heuer."