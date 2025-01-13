Drugovich continues with Aston Martin

Aston Martin has confirmed that Felipe Drugovich will remain the team's test & reserve driver for 2025.

The Brazilian has been an integral part of the team since 2022, contributing both on and off the track. Most notably, he has participated in five FP1 sessions and three end-of-season tests, as well as standing in for an injured Lance Stroll during Bahrain's 2023 pre-season testing.

Alternating with fellow test & reserve driver, Stoffel Vandoorne, Drugovich will continue to be present at Grands Prix throughout the upcoming season.

"I'm obviously really pleased to be staying with Aston Martin for a third full season," said Drugovich. "There's a lot of momentum at this team, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together.

"The incredible new facilities at the AMRTC, including the brand-new simulator, demonstrate the ambition, and I'm committed to being a part of the long-term success. As always, I want to thank the team for their ongoing support."

"Felipe has been a vital member of our team since joining," added Mike Krack, "and we are very pleased to continue working with him into 2025... he is a real asset.

"His contributions behind the scenes, particularly in the simulator and during test sessions, have been invaluable, and he does not put a foot wrong behind the wheel. Felipe's dedication and feedback have played a crucial role in our progress, and we are confident he will continue to make a significant impact as part of our team.

"We wish him the best of luck at the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona."