Alpine signs Colapinto on "multi-year" deal

In a move unlikely to give rookie Jack Doohan much of a confidence boost, Alpine has signed Argentine hot shot Franco Colapinto on a multi-year deal as its test and reserve driver.

The 21-year-old Argentinian driver will take up the role adding to the existing pool of talent the team can call upon for driving services throughout the season.

As part of his role, Colapinto will be in attendance at a number of Grands Prix throughout the year and also share driving duties with Paul Aron and Ryo Hirakawa in the testing of previous cars programme [TPC], as well as contributing to the team's efforts on the driver-in-loop simulator at its headquarters in Enstone.

The move, which was widely anticipated by certain sections of the media is hardly likely to give Doohan a confidence boost ahead of what is his rookie season.

"I am super excited to have the opportunity to join Alpine," said Colapinto. "First of all, I want to say thank you to Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi. They turned my dream of racing in Formula One into reality, and I will always be grateful for that.

"Now, it is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with Alpine is truly an honour. A huge thank you to Luca, Flavio and Oliver for believing in me and welcoming me into the team with open arms.

"I cannot wait to get started and see where this journey takes us. Also, a massive thank you to all my sponsors and partners who stood by me through the challenges of the 2024 season. Your support made it all possible, and to my incredible fans in Argentina: 'Muchas gracias!' Your passion and encouragement mean the world to me. Let's aim for even greater things in 2025 and beyond."

"We are very pleased to come to an agreement with Williams," added Briatore. "Clearly, Franco is among the best young talents in motorsport right now. It is fair to say his appearance on the Formula One grid last year caught many, me included, by surprise and his performances have been very impressive for a rookie driver.

"We have an eye on our future and his signing means we have a great pool of young drivers to call upon and work with in developing the team for future success."