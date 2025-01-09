Valentine's Day launch for Williams

Williams will unveil its 2025 contender on February 14 as the team enters the next stage of its transformation plan.

The FW47 will be revealed to fans, partners and media at a special promotional event at Silverstone. It will appear in a bespoke one-off livery, with the 2025 race livery being revealed on February 18 at the F1 season launch at London's The O2.

In a significant step on the team's transformation under the ownership of Dorilton Capital, Williams will have one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid as four-time race winner Carlos Sainz joins Alex Albon for the 2025 season and beyond.

Williams, with a glorious history that includes nine Constructors' World Championships, seven Drivers' Championships and 114 race wins, is investing in the people, technology and infrastructure needed to achieve its long-term mission of returning to the front of the grid and winning multiple World Championships.

"There is a tremendous amount to look forward to for Williams in 2025," said James Vowles, "we have fantastic race drivers in Alex and Carlos, top engineers joining from across the grid and new facilities becoming operational at our Grove HQ.

"As part of our comeback plan, we have been working on our 2025 car for some time and I can't wait to see it at Silverstone on February 14. Everyone in the team is giving everything to get this team back where it belongs as we head towards the major rule changes for 2026. It's going to be an exciting year."

"Everyone at the factory is working hard to get our car ready for the new season," added Alex Albon. "Launching on February 14 should be a great way to start an important year for us as a team, fighting as hard as we can with both cars from the outset this year and looking forward to opportunities ahead in 2026. I can't wait to see the results of the teamwork and dedication that makes this team so special."

"It's an important time for the team," admitted Carlos Sainz, "and we are all going to push to bring Williams back to the front of the grid as soon as possible.

"I was very impressed with the team back in Abu Dhabi. After a long year, it was great to watch the motivation and effort that everyone put in at such an important test. Thanks to that, we've been able to put together a solid plan and we have already started working on it to make sure we are as prepared as possible ahead of the pre-season test and first race.

"We're not far away from the Silverstone car launch and I can't wait to see my new ride! 2025 will be an exciting year and we are fully committed to putting together a strong season. VAMOS!"