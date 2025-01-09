Alpine seeks to calm speculation over Colapinto claims

Alpine has been forced to insist that Jack Doohan's seat is safe amidst mounting speculation over Franco Colapinto.

While he definitely made his mark once Williams has bitten the bullet and parted company with Logan Sargeant, in the eyes of many Colapinto's season didn't end on the highest of notes, the Argentine involved in more than his fair share of costly crashes.

Unable to secure a seat on the 2025, grid despite the best efforts of James Vowles and his team to find him a berth, the media, particularly in his homeland, continues to insist that the youngster will be on the grid.

With only one race under his belt, Jack Doohan finds himself in the spotlight as it is claimed that Alpine is eyeing Colapinto.

The situation wasn't helped by Flavio Briatore going all Helmut Marko, warning that if the Australian doesn't perform he will be dropped.

Asked by Le Parisien about the ongoing speculation, and whether Doohan would be on the grid in Melbourne, Briatore said: "We'll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that.

"After that, we'll see as the season progresses," he added. "I have to get the team in the right condition to get results and the driver is the one who has to conclude the work of nearly a thousand people behind him.

"Everyone works for just two people," he continued. "If there's a driver who isn't making progress, who isn't bringing me results, I change him. You can't be emotional in F1."

Of course, while Briatore talks of Doohan's performance, the Italian will be fully aware of the sort of sponsorship money Colapinto would bring to the team.

"He's our driver for 2025," a source within the French team is understood to have told Speedcafe, and while many feel that Doohan is up to the job, other than the intense pressure from the media the youngster is facing, the fact is that Briatore - as he admits - doesn't allow emotion to cloud his judgement, and the pesos Colapinto might bring to the French team could prove overwhelming.

Other than having Victor Martins and Paul Aron on its books, this morning Alpine added Ryo Hirakawa to its growing roster of test/reserve drivers. Then again, back in the good old days, Flav was always on the lookout for young talent able to bring a decent wad of cash in exchange for a press release, a pair of overalls and a street run in their home town.