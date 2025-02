Williams 2025 contender makes its debut

Just 24 hours after McLaren debuted its 2025 challenger at Silverstone, Williams latest contender took to the same hallowed tarmac.

The FW4 completed 200 km at the track where the first ever Formula One World Championship event took place in 1950, with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz sharing driving duties.

The day began with a live broadcast, streamed globally, as the team unveiled the FW47 and celebrated its new title partnership with Atlassian.

The Atlassian logo appeared on the car for the first time in a one-off bespoke design, with the official 2025 livery set to be revealed at the F1 75 Live Launch at the O2 Arena on Tuesday.

AS previously reported, the partnership deal is the biggest in Williams' 48-year history and demonstrates a vote of confidence for the team's mission to return to the front of the grid.

Sainz took to the track at 10:05, and despite typical cold and windy February conditions, successfully completed all his planned laps with no issues, before Albon took to the wheel for the session after lunch, enjoying some brief afternoon sun.

"The first run of the FW47 is the result of tens of thousands of hours of work and a moment of immense pride that symbolises the progress we are making," said James Vowles. "We rolled out the car at the precise moment we said we would, on live television, with a formidable new driver line-up and a fantastic new title partner. There is a lot to look forward to in 2025 and I can't wait to go racing next month."

"Today we launched the FW47 and had the opportunity to shakedown the new car and to check that the systems are behaving as intended," added chief engineer, Dave Robson.

"Carlos and Alex shared the driving through the day, and between them were able to complete the permitted 200km without issue. The car ran well and, having completed a few careful laps to check that everything was working correctly, we were able to push the car hard and confirm that there were no major problems. Inevitably, we found a few very minor issues, but these will be quickly resolved before we arrive in Bahrain, and they didn't affect the running today.

"In the cold conditions, and using the Pirelli promotional tyres, it is impossible to assess the performance of the FW47," he admitted, "however, the telemetry and driver feedback suggests that the basic characteristics of the car are very close to expectation and there are no immediate handling concerns.

"We now have a few days to use the experience from today to finalise our testing plan for Bahrain. Now that we are confident that the car will run well, we are in a great position to maximise our time in Bahrain and to ensure that we arrive in Melbourne ready to start the season strongly."

"The first 100 kilometres in the FW47 are done and it has been a smooth day," said Sainz. "We managed to complete all the run plan without any issues, and I got my first proper feeling for the car. It was a bold statement from Williams to show the first lap of this new car to our partners, the media, and our fans, and it went very well. Good job to everyone back at Grove - now we're ready for the season to start."

"I'm really happy," added Albon. "Normally this weather makes the car feel good, and it did today. We won't know for sure what the car is like until Bahrain, but the car was reliable, and we put on a great show for our partners and fans, so I hope everyone enjoyed that. Roll on Bahrain!"

