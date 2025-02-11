Williams gets a title sponsor

Williams has secured its first title sponsor since Rokit in 2019.

The joint-second most successful team in F1 history with 114 wins, 9 Constructors' Championships and 7 Drivers' Championships is joining forces with Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software whose world-class platform serves over 300,000 customers across the globe.

According to today's release "this partnership unites two organisations driven by teamwork: Atlassian's AI-powered collaboration software empowers teams of 10 to 10,000+ people so they can plan and track work, align on goals and unleash knowledge seamlessly. For almost 50 years Williams has been competing in F1 which is the ultimate test of teamwork across a range of disciplines in pursuit of sporting success".

Under the partnership, Atlassian becomes the Official Title Partner, Official Technology Partner and Official Collaboration Software partner of the Grove outfit.

The multi-year commitment is the biggest partnership deal in Williams' 48-year history, recognising its position as an icon of one of the most-popular and fastest-growing sports on the planet. It is another vote of confidence in the team's comeback plan to transform and deliver future championship success.

Atlassian will play a major role in accelerating that transformation with its System of Work for technology-driven companies: a deliberate approach to teamwork that emphasises connecting all teams, and leveraging AI to maximise impact and innovation. The adoption of this approach and the Atlassian product suite across Williams will unleash the potential of Atlassian Williams Racing, deepening teamwork and collaboration to deliver on-track performance.

As Official Title Partner, Atlassian's branding will feature prominently on the FW47s driven Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, which will be unveiled at Silverstone on Friday. Atlassian branding will also be integrated into all aspects of the team environment both trackside and at their Grove HQ.

The new Atlassian Williams Racing logo symbolises this true partnership. It has been uniquely crafted to unite the identities of Atlassian and Williams Racing, seamlessly combining two distinct marks and incorporating signature blues from each brand's colour palette.

The FW47 will launch on Friday with a special one-off livery to celebrate the partnership, before the official 2025 race livery is revealed on February 18 at the F1 season launch at London's O2.

"I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing," said James Vowles. "Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team's illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.

"We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation. Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I'm excited about what we can achieve together."

"Formula 1 is the ultimate team sport," added Mike Cannon-Brookes, CEO, Atlassian. "It's where engineers, developers, commercial teams, pit crews and countless others work together in real-time at incredible speeds to race for a podium finish.

"Atlassian shares Williams' deep belief in the power of teamwork. We know that when great teams have the right tools and practices, they can achieve things that would be impossible alone.

"As one of the first global technology companies out of Australia, we understand what it's like to have passion, drive and the belief that you're building something great. This team has been through a remarkable transformation, and I believe Atlassian Williams Racing has all the foundations for a renewed era of greatness."