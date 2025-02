Williams pair don't agree with swearing ban

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon both feel that the sport is wrong to enforce a ban on swearing over team radio.

Under the latest update to the regulations, a first offence incurs a €40,000 (33,000) fine, a second 80,000 (66,000) and 120,000 100,000), together with a one month suspension and deduction of championship points for a third.

As the potential for a row between the drivers and the sport's governing body gently simmers, the Williams drivers both agree that the ban is wrong. And while understanding that they are role models, both believe insist that raw emotion in the heat of battle is a major part of the sport.

"What we say on the car radio, I don't agree with what is happening," said the Spaniard at today's unveiling of Williams 2025 contender at Silverstone. "I think you can not be too tough on these kinds of things because you cannot understand the pressure and adrenaline and the way we feel in the car when we open the radio. And I feel for F1 it is good to have those moments because you see the real driver.

"We are already very constrained as F1 drivers to what we can tell you about our teams, about out situations," he continued. "We already have a lot of media briefings. They already tell us what to say on the radio.

"But when you hear that passion, those words, even if sometimes we swear on the radio, for me that's a keeper in F1 and it is something we shouldn't get rid of."



"There's definitely been discussions about it," said Albon, when asked if he and his fellow drivers have discussed the crackdown. "We're still ongoing about how we want to set out what we say around it.

"It is a delicate matter," he agreed, "and of course do we think it's right? Of course not. I don't think we should be so monetised in every single aspect of what we do. It's a pure adrenaline sport as well. I don't think us walking around with the mics all the time is... whatever."