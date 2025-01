Organisers determined to make Madrid race a reality

Set to host a race from late 2026, work on the semi-street track in Madrid has yet to begin.

The Madrid race is due to happen in September 2026 having agreed a 10-year deal with F1 for yet another street circuit. However, work on the semi-permanent facility has yet to begin with two companies pitching for the contract.

Nonetheless, the Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Marintez-Almeida, is confident that the race "will be held and will be a success" as he calls for "calm".

Insisting that all involved are working "very intensely to be able to make it a reality" and that things are proceeding "as planned", he claims that 14 months - until the maiden event - is more than enough time.

The Madrid track will be the fifth venue to host Spain's round of the world championship, with Pedrables hosting the 1951 and 1954 events, then Jarama and Montjuic before it moved to Jerez in 1986 after which it was held at the Catalunya circuit.

Despite the deal with Madrid, F1 is hoping to continue using the Circuit de-Barcelona Catalunya, albeit on a rotational basis, most likely with Spa Francorchamps.

"For the avoidance of doubt and to clarify here, the fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future," said F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali last year. "Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future."

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Bid Steering Committee (BSC), has extended the submission deadline for the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for the country's return to the schedule until 18 March..

"This extension aims to give stakeholders additional time to submit comprehensive, well-structured proposals in line with RFEOI requirements," said the Ministry on Tuesday. "The Ministry is committed to a transparent and competitive process to secure this prestigious motorsport event."

Hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix would boost our economy, tourism and development while showcasing South Africa as a premier global sporting destination," said the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie said "This extension ensures bidders have the time to prepare exceptional proposals."