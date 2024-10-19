United States Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A frustrating Sprint Qualifying this afternoon.

"My lap could have been cleaner, so I'm disappointed. We'll look into it tonight and find the areas to work on ahead of tomorrow's sessions. We're in the mix though and within touching distance of the leaders with only a couple of cars to overtake, so that's my plan for the Sprint with the aim of scoring strong points in our push for the Championship."

Oscar Piastri: "It's a shame to be out of Sprint Qualifying so early. Most of the lap was good, but I just made a few mistakes in the last sector. In the second to last corner, I tried to carry a bit too much speed and just exceeded the limits of the track. It's a shame but one of the good things about Sprint weekends is that we have another chance to show our true pace tomorrow. It's going to be tough to get back up into the points from where we are, but we'll do what we can and try to secure some valuable points for the team."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The first weekend of this triple-header starts again with a very tight field, and four different teams in the first four positions after the Sprint Qualifying session. We didn't have the smoothest day. Oscar had a lap deleted and was eliminated in SQ1 as a consequence. On Lando's side of the garage, we were able to progress to SQ3 comfortably. He looked like he was on course to set a very competitive lap, but a couple of issues in the final sector pushed him down to P4. It's still a good position from which to score points, and we've also gathered good information that will allow us to extract a little bit more from the car, while learning about the updates we have brought here to Austin."

