Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - RB

Liam Lawson: I'm very happy. It's my first time back in SQ3, I know it's a Sprint, but it's positive that we made a good step up from this morning.

The track was really challenging for everyone earlier, but what we did worked, and I'm pleased with the work that everyone's done. Obviously, it's going to be tough tomorrow, but we'll be pushing for points. We struggled on the long runs, but we were also on softs so let's see, anything is possible, I'm sure it's going to be a rough race, but we'll do our best."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a tough Sprint Qualifying. I felt my lap was pretty good, and normally it should have been enough to get through SQ2, but unfortunately, I just didn't have pace. I'm surprised that we're so far away in terms of lap times. Tomorrow it won't be an easy Sprint starting from the back but I'll give my best."

Alan Permane - Racing Director: "It was a mixed day across our cars. A very good day for Liam and congratulations to him for reaching SQ3. We'll be reviewing everything with Yuki's car because we exited FP1 with both drivers pretty happy and confident about doing a good job in the afternoon session. For one reason or another, Yuki didn't have the car he wanted in SQ1 and finished P18. There's limited work we can do with cars in Parc Fermé, but we'll be looking through the data just to make sure the setup changes that we made between FP1 and SQ1 are all correct. For the Sprint tomorrow we have every chance to score points with Liam, and that's what we'll be doing, just going flat out to try and score some points."