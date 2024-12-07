Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a bit of a difficult qualifying for us. We knew it wasn't going to be easy to get through to Q3, but as a driver, you always want to go beyond expectations.

"My lap was okay, even if there's always some room for improvement, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough today. Our main competitors seem very strong, but anything can happen and we're not giving up, so we'll do our best to recover positions during the race."

Liam Lawson: "Probably one of the closest qualifying sessions I've experienced, every little hundredth makes a difference. We extracted everything we could have out of the car today; when you have two cars together like that, it usually means you've extracted the most out of it. A perfect lap could maybe have got us into Q3, but we just didn't quite have the speed for Alpine and Haas, which is frustrating, but we'll try and make something work tomorrow."

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Just as in the free practice sessions, qualifying was very tight in the midfield. The challenge was to adapt to the wind, optimise tyre preparation, respect track limits and manage traffic, which was difficult particularly in Q1 with 20 cars on track. Both drivers did a good job and managed to get to Q2, but we struggled to improve the performance since yesterday. 11th and 12th on the grid are not bad positions for the race and we are definitely targeting points tomorrow."