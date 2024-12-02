Official: Doohan replaces Ocon in Abu Dhabi

Alpine has announced that Jack Doohan will race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in place of Esteban Ocon.

The change allows the Frenchman to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Doohan, who has already been announced as an official driver for the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly, will race with the #61 as his registered number and will also participate in the end-of-season test for the team at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The team took the opportunity to thank Ocon for his time at the team stating he will remain part of its history achieving the first win for Alpine in Formula 1.

However, it stopped short of issuing an official farwell quote for the Frenchman who has been with the Enstone squad since 2020.