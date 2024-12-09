Verstappen notified of 'community' service' details

Max Verstappen is given details of the "work of public interest" he must carry out after swearing during the FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Next week, the world champion will travel to the FIA Awards Ceremony which takes place as part of the General Assemblies in Kigali, Rwanda to collect his fourth consecutive title trophy.

While in Kigali, according to the FIA, he will undertake work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by Motorsport Rwanda.

The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.

Design blueprints for the Level 2 category Affordable Cross Car project have been delivered to the global network of 147 National Sporting Authorities (ASNs).

Reports that Verstappen said "what the f***!" when told of the punishment have not been verified

