Site logo

Australian Grand: Prix Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
08/12/2024

Amended starting grid for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Norris McLaren
2 Piastri McLaren
3 Sainz Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull
5 Gasly Alpine
6 Russell Mercedes
7 Hulkenberg Haas
8 Alonso Aston Martin
9 Bottas Stake
10 Perez Red Bull
11 Tsunoda RB
12 Lawson RB
13 Stroll Aston Martin
14 Magnussen Haas
15 Zhou Stake
16 Hamilton Mercedes
17 Doohan Alpine
18 Albon Williams
19 Leclerc Ferrari
20 Colapinto Williams

Albon: 5 place grid penalty as additional RNC have been

Colapinto: 5 place grid penalty as additional RNC have been

Leclerc: 10 place grid penalty as additional power unit element has been used

Hulkenberg: 3 place grid penalty for failing to follow Race Director's instructions

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Fambank, 15 minutes ago

"I see it's 2025 already. :P"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms