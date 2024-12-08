Australian Grand: Prix Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Norris McLaren 2 Piastri McLaren 3 Sainz Ferrari 4 Verstappen Red Bull 5 Gasly Alpine 6 Russell Mercedes 7 Hulkenberg Haas 8 Alonso Aston Martin 9 Bottas Stake 10 Perez Red Bull 11 Tsunoda RB 12 Lawson RB 13 Stroll Aston Martin 14 Magnussen Haas 15 Zhou Stake 16 Hamilton Mercedes 17 Doohan Alpine 18 Albon Williams 19 Leclerc Ferrari 20 Colapinto Williams

Albon: 5 place grid penalty as additional RNC have been

Colapinto: 5 place grid penalty as additional RNC have been

Leclerc: 10 place grid penalty as additional power unit element has been used

Hulkenberg: 3 place grid penalty for failing to follow Race Director's instructions