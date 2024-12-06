Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in second practice

Ahead of today's second session the air temperature is 26 degrees C, while the track temperature is 32 degrees, the sun is setting.

Having given over their cars to their prospective reserve drivers earlier, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Stroll, Tsunoda and Albon get their first taste of the Yas Marina over the next hour.

Updates are few and far between, with RB bringing a new Front Wing which features new mainplane elements, flap & endplates in order that loading distribution across the front wing is modified to promote better quality flow to The rest of the car, and Stake bringing a new Floor Body and Rear Corner. Both are for performance, the updated floor geometry aiming to improve the flow characteristics by reducing the losses in critical ride height conditions and the rear corner, which features a repositioned rear brake duct lower deflector aimed at improving the rear tyre jet vortex control and increasing the overall efficiency of the diffuser.

First out is Tsunoda, followed by Zhou, Magnussen, Stroll, Doohan and Lawson, with mediums seemingly the order of the day.

Doohan sets the initial pace with a 26.4, as Zhou momentarily brings out the yellows.

Leclerc goes top with a 25.4 only for Norris to respond with a 25.020 and Hamilton slots into second just 0.311 off the pace

As he goes twelfth, Russell complains of a vibration - though hopefully nothing to do with the bad vibrations from a certain Dutchman.

a 24.332 sees Norris go top as Leclerc goers third (24.042), ahead of Piastri and Hamilton.

A second off the pace, and down in sixth, Verstappen complains of "ridiculous" understeer.

Quickest in the opening sector Leclerc goes second as Russell advises that his cockpit is "toasty".

Having run wide and over the kerbs, Leclerc is concerned that he's damaged his plank and pits to have it checked.

After a brief lull, looking ahead to Sunday the drivers begin to head out on softs.

Of the first wave Piastri goes quickest with a 23.751 ahead of his teammate, while Verstappen complains about traffic.

As Sainz goes third, Colapinto goes off track and is concerned he has damaged his car.

Norris goes quickest, ahead of his teammate, while Sainz is third ahead of Bottas and Magnussen.

On the red-banded rubber Hamilton improves from 18th to 4th, as Gasly goes ninth and Russell runs wide in the final corner.

Hulkenberg goes an impressive third as Leclerc, unhappy with traffic, can only manage sixth.

As the clock ticks down all are on track on softs, bar Colapinto who is still in the garage following his earlier excursion.

Having inspected the underside of the Williams, the Grove outfit confirms that the Argentine will play no further part in the session.

Piastri locks-up and runs wide in the final corner as Albon appears to have a problem with his left rear and is slowly making his way back to the pits.

Verstappen hits the kerb in Turn 3 hard as Alonso goes sixteenth and Albon heads back out.

As he chequered flag is waved, Russell is complaining about the lack of rear grip.

While the McLarens are clearly the pace-setters, Hulkenberg, in third, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Bottas, Magnussen and Albon are covered by less than 0.3s.

While his various issues left Russell off the pace, it appears that Red Bull will be burning the midnight oil tonight seeking another Qatar-style turnaround, as Perez could only manage 14th and Verstappen a lowly 17th.

