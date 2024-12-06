Leclerc sets opening pace at Yas Marina

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 28 degrees C, while the track temperature is 42 degrees.

Updates are few and far between, with RB bringing a new Front Wing which features new mainplane elements, flap & endplates in order that loading distribution across the front wing is modified to promote better quality flow to the rest of the car, and Stake bringing a new Floor Body and Rear Corner. Both are for performance, the updated floor geometry aiming to improve the flow characteristics by reducing the losses in critical ride height conditions and the rear corner, which features a repositioned rear brake duct lower deflector aimed at improving the rear tyre jet vortex control and increasing the overall efficiency of the diffuser.

While there are few updates there are plenty of reserve drivers as the teams grudgingly fulfil their commitments.

Ryo Hirakawa is in the McLaren, while Felipe Drugovich is in the Aston Martin, Arthur Leclerc joins his brother Charles at Ferrari, Isack Hadjar is in the Red Bull, Ayumu Iwasa the RB and Luke Browning the Williams.

While the drivers' title is settled, there remains the matter of the runner-up spot, not forgetting the all-important Constructors' Championship, which, of course decide the prize money.

Other than the battle for the outright title, Alpine, Haas and RB are in a fierce fight for sixth, a battle worth many millions.

The lights go green and Alonso leads the way, followed by Magnussen, Drugovich, Zhou and Colapinto.

As more drivers emerge all on mediums bar Arthur L and Hadjar who are on softs.

"Wheel clearance is bad," says Hadjar. "I'm struggling."

Charles L appears to have a battery issue.

"I have zero efficiency," reports Hadjar after grinding to a halt. However he is able to get going again.

Of the first wave Russell goes quickest (26.894), ahead of Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Norris and Perez.

Norris goes quickest with a 25.710 but Russell responds with a 25.571 to reclaim the top spot.

Hamilton goes third, ahead of Perez, Colapinto, Hulkenberg and Lawson.

Still no sign of Charles while his brother dumps the aero rakes he began the session with.

A 25.566 sees Hamilton go top, as Gasly goes eighth ahead of his new teammate.

Gasly improves to fourth with a 26.073, ahead of Perez, as Alonso goes sixth.

Arthur reports "big degradation".

At 'half-time' drivers make the switch to softs which are only likely to be used in qualifying.

Quickest in all three sectors, Norris crosses the line at 24.542, as Hulkenberg goes second with a 25.373.

"The Williams destroyed me in the chicane," reports Hadjar, "he doesn't know what he's doing."

Charles finally heads out to join his brother.

Hamilton improves to second with a 24.806 as Bottas goes seventh and Hadjar eighth.

Browning gets a black and white flag though it isn't clear why, as it is revealed that both Williams drivers face grid penalties after taking on new gearboxes.

Colapinto improves to fifth with a 25.382.

"What the **** man, I had to back off in the final corner," complains Hadjar, who appears to be doing an awful lot of complaining. Which, of course, would make him a perfect fit for Red Bull.

Doohan reveals that he's struggling with his fronts in Turns 12 and 13.

Charles goes top with a 24.321, having been quickest in the two final sectors.

It's looking good for Haas with Hulkenberg sixth and Magnussen eighth.

Gasly has been noted for failing to slow under the yellows, while Hamilton is to be investigated for impeding Norris in Turn 16 earlier in the session.

Alonso improves to eleventh, however he is 0.03s off the pace of teammate Drugovich.

"Understeering like crazy, guys," reports Zhou.

For the most part the reserve drivers have taken a cautious approach, clearly aware that their respective teams cannot afford any mishaps at this point in the season.

"Worst car ever, and worst traffic preparation ever," claims Alonso, "next time I do my out-lap myself."

Meanwhile Ferrari reveals that having exceeded his battery allocation, Charles has a 10-place grid drop, which will be good news for McLaren.

The session ends. Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Magnussen, Drugovich and Perez.

Alonso is eleventh, ahead of Lawson, Bottas, Hirakawa, Hadjar, Zhou, Iwasa, Arthur, Doohan and Browning.