Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

NEWS STORY
06/12/2024

Power unit elements used prior to the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX
Verstappen Red Bull 6 4 4 4 2 2 8
Perez Red Bull 5 4 4 4 3 3 8
Russell Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 3
Hamilton Mercedes 5 5 5 5 2 2 3
Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 2 6
Sainz Ferrari 5 5 5 5 3 3 7
Piastri McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3
Norris McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3
Stroll Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 3
Alonso Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 1 1 3
Doohan Alpine 5 5 5 4 3 3 8
Gasly Alpine 5 5 5 5 3 4 8
Albon Williams 4 4 4 4 3 3 4
Colapinto Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 3
Lawson RB 5 5 5 5 3 3 7
Tsunoda RB 5 5 5 5 3 3 7
Bottas Stake 4 4 4 4 3 3 5
Zhou Stake 4 4 4 4 4 3 5
Magnussen Haas 4 4 4 4 3 3 5
Hulkenberg Haas 4 4 4 4 2 2 5

