Leclerc sets early pace in Qatar

Ahead of the weekend's sole practice session, the air temperature is 21 degrees C, while the track temperature is 27 degrees.

Updates this weekend are few and far between with Alpine bringing a new Front Wing and Nose, the latter having been shortened to be compatible with the new front wing geometry and its detached first element, thereby offering healthier flow interaction and Stake also having a new Front Wing, this trimmed down version allowing the Swiss team to extend its potential balance range of the already existing front wing flap.

It's worth noting that only Gasly has the updates this weekend, though they will be available to both drivers for the season finale.

And that's it... then again, with just the one session there is little time to make any serious evaluations.

Thanks to a different slot in the calendar conditions are not as oppressive as last time we visited.

There have been a number of changes since last year, including the addition of numerous gravel strips and the lowering of the kerbs, the previous versions of both having caused numerous issues last time.

Following his crash in Las Vegas, which followed his nightmare in Brazil, Colapinto is using an older-spec suspension this weekend.

Though Max has secured the drivers' title, there remains the little matter of who will finish second, not forgetting the constructors' title, that which decides the all-important prize money allocation.

Ocon is first out, followed by Gasly, Bottas, Tsunoda and Sainz.

As more drivers head out it's mainly the mediums that are in use.

Of the first wave Verstappen goes quickest (26.338), ahead of Perez, Tsunoda, Magnussen and Bottas.

Verstappen complains of air entering his helmet, however at least it isn't cold air like last weekend.

Russell goes second (26.756) and Sainz third, ahead of Piastri and Leclerc.

"Traffic paradise," complains Bottas as Tsunoda posts a 25.970.

"Brakes feel pretty rubbish, not much bite," warns Russell as Leclerc raises the bar with a 25.486.

Russell goes quickest (24.901) as Bottas goes fourth and Albon sixth.

Norris goes second and Tsunoda third as Gasly goes quickest in the second sector. The Alpine driver subsequently crosses the line at 24.819.

"The track's really fast," Gasly advises.

Quickest in all three sectors, Verstappen posts a 23.885 while Norris improves to 24.063.

"Perez, honestly," moans Lawson of his old mate, while Alonso is also getting frustrated with the antics of his fellow drivers. "I nearly crash at 4... 5," complains the Spaniard, "everybody just slows down."

Leclerc posts a 23.702.

Perez runs wide at Turn 15, a corner which appears to be catching out a number of drivers.

"Have no stability," says Hamilton.

Their initial runs done, the drivers head back to the pits en masse, leaving Lawson all on his lonesome.

With 36 minutes remaining, Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Gasly, Norris and Sainz.

Bottas, Hulkenberg and Verstappen get things going again, all three remaining on mediums.

Quickest in S1, Norris improves to 24.063 but remains fourth. Next time around however he goes second with a 23.726.

A 23.538 sees Sainz go second to make it a Ferrari 1-2.

As was the case last week, the drivers appear loathe to try the hards... at which point the Ferrari pair and Albon switch to the white banded rubber.

"Can you check the front of the car," asks Gasly, as Sainz improves to 23.068... on the hards.

"I don't know what Norris is doing," complains Leclerc, as Perez admits "that McLaren is flying".

Gasly improves to fourth with a 23.729 as Ocon remains in his garage undergoing a set-up change, having only completed 9 laps thus far.

With ten minutes remaining, Colapinto is the first to make the switch to softs, shortly afterwards his teammate and Bottas follow suit.

While the Argentine aborts his first lap after making a mistake in S2, Albon improves to third with a 23.465.

Back on track Ocon goes tenth with a 24.280 on the mediums.

More and more drivers switch to the red-banded rubber.

Quickest in all three sectors Leclerc stops the clock at an impressive 22.242, Sainz can only manage 22.982.

Stroll goes third (23.099), as Norris and Piastri trade fastest sectors.

Piastri goes second with a 22.425, only to be demoted when his McLaren teammate crosses the line at 22.378.

Hulkenberg runs wide in Turn 15 and having run over the kerbs asks his team to check the floor.

Last out on the softs are the Red Bull pair, as Tsunoda goes eleventh and Lawson fourteenth.

Tsunoda subsequently improves to fifth.

Quickest in S2, Bottas goes sixth overall with a 23.064.

Neither of the Bulls completes a flyer on the softs, opting merely to scrub them.

The session ends, Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Tsunoda, Bottas, Stroll, Russell, Albon and Hamilton.

Verstappen is eleventh, ahead of Alonso, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Gasly, Magnussen, Zhou, Perez, Colapinto and Ocon.