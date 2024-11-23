Russell quickest in final practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 15 degrees C, while the track temperature is 17 degrees... just a little less chilly than yesterday.

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in both of yesterday's sessions with teammate George Russell and title hopeful Lando Norris in close attendance, while Ferrari was slightly off the pace, the Red Bull pair were well down the order, their situation not helped by the fact that the world champions appear to have brought the wrong rear wing here.

Haas is looking strong, while Valtteri Bottas finally gave Stake some hope, while Alex Albon's bad luck appears to have followed him all the way from Brazil. While McLaren has yet to show its hand, there appeared to be mixed fortunes for the Alpine and RB drivers.

Hopefully the track will be a little less dusty after yesterday's running, though the temperatures will do little to help with the overall lack of grip the drivers suffered yesterday.

The lights go green and Zhou leads the way, followed by Zhou, while the rest wait and watch.

After a few minutes Hamilton, Stroll and Alonso head out, all on hards while Zhou and Perez are on mediums.

In the Alpine garage Gasly's car is still up on its stand, which isn't good news for the Frenchman who was looking good yesterday.

Unhappy with the conditions, Perez posts the first time of the day, a 41.941.

"It's very slippery," declares Lawson.

Ten minutes into the session and Perez' is the only time on the board. Seven other drivers have been out but only appear to have been scrubbing tyres.

Verstappen heads out and with a clear track looks set to be the second driver to post a time. He's on mediums, as is his teammate who joins him.

As it happens, the world champion's time is only slightly quicker than his teammates, stopping the clock at 41.645.

As Verstappen improves to 40.588, several more drivers join him, a number - including Norris - on softs.

Tsunoda crosses the line at 37.517 on the red-banded rubber as Zhou goes second (39.599).

Norris goes top with a 36.891 but is immediately leapfrogged by his teammate who posts a 35.759.

A mistake for Verstappen at Turn 5, as Hamilton goes third.

A 35.712 sees Leclerc go top but moments later Magnussen responds with a 35.625.

"It's only getting worse, the car is undriveable," complains Verstappen. "Just a couple more laps please," he is told, "let's try to make the most of this."

Russell goes second with a 35.698 as Verstappen declares: "I can't drive it, I'm gonna crash, my left-front is completely ******!" Like his teammate he is on mediums, while the rest are on softs.

Hulkenberg posts a 35.366 to make it a Haas 1-2.

Leclerc retakes the top spot with a 35.109 but again Magnussen responds (34.883).

Russell improves to third, ahead of Hulkenberg, Sainz, Hamilton and Piastri.

PBs in all three sectors see Colapinto go fifth, while Hamilton posts a 34.565 to go top.

Gasly, his issue clearly sorted, improves to fifth with a 35.240.

A 34.475 sees Russell go quickest to make it a Mercedes 1-2.

Hamilton retakes the top spot with a 34.341 as Sainz goes third and Albon tenth.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, Russell has the track to himself. That said, he is joined by the Bulls.

Russell improves to 34.218 as more drivers head out for the qualifying sims.

Perez improves to eleventh with a 35.621 as all eyes turn to his teammate.

Quickest in S2, Verstappen goes top with a 34.137.

"Grip felt miles better," says the Dutchman.

Albon goes fourth with a 34.407 as Russell and Sainz look set to improve.

Sainz goes top (33.918) but almost immediately Piastri and then Russell (33.570) go quicker.

The session is red-flagged when Stroll stops on the approach to Turn 13 with what appears to be a major issue, the car having effectively shut down.

The session resumes with 1 minute remaining, which will at least allow some practice starts.

Understandably there is a huge queue in the pitlane.

The lights go green and slowly the cars emerge, but, stuck behind Russell, Perez fails to make it in time and pulls to the side of the pitlane. Hard to tell if this was down to Russell, Perez or the team.

"****, Yuki just about rear-ended me," complains Lawson.

The session ends, Russell is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Albon, Colapinto, Magnussen and Gasly.

Hulkenberg is eleventh, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Ocon, Alonso, Tsunoda, Bottas, Lawson, Stroll and Zhou.