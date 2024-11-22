Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
22/11/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:33.825 147.845 mph
2 Norris McLaren S 1:33.836 0.011
3 Russell Mercedes S 1:34.015 0.190
4 Sainz Ferrari S 1:34.105 0.280
5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:34.313 0.488
6 Gasly Alpine S 1:34.651 0.826
7 Magnussen Haas S 1:34.686 0.861
8 Piastri McLaren S 1:34.798 0.973
9 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:34.818 0.993
10 Tsunoda RB S 1:34.997 1.172
11 Bottas Stake S 1:35.020 1.195
12 Ocon Alpine S 1:35.221 1.396
13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:35.251 1.426
14 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:35.440 1.615
15 Lawson RB S 1:35.671 1.846
16 Zhou Stake S 1:35.765 1.940
17 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:35.834 2.009
18 Colapinto Williams S 1:35.868 2.043
19 Perez Red Bull M 1:36.055 2.230
20 Albon Williams M 1:39.629 5.804

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms