Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:33.825 147.845 mph 2 Norris McLaren S 1:33.836 0.011 3 Russell Mercedes S 1:34.015 0.190 4 Sainz Ferrari S 1:34.105 0.280 5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:34.313 0.488 6 Gasly Alpine S 1:34.651 0.826 7 Magnussen Haas S 1:34.686 0.861 8 Piastri McLaren S 1:34.798 0.973 9 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:34.818 0.993 10 Tsunoda RB S 1:34.997 1.172 11 Bottas Stake S 1:35.020 1.195 12 Ocon Alpine S 1:35.221 1.396 13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:35.251 1.426 14 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:35.440 1.615 15 Lawson RB S 1:35.671 1.846 16 Zhou Stake S 1:35.765 1.940 17 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:35.834 2.009 18 Colapinto Williams S 1:35.868 2.043 19 Perez Red Bull M 1:36.055 2.230 20 Albon Williams M 1:39.629 5.804