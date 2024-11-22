Las Vegas Grand Prix: Thursday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:35.001 146.015 mph 2 Russell Mercedes S 1:35.397 0.396 3 Norris McLaren S 1:35.954 0.953 4 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:36.007 1.006 5 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:36.038 1.037 6 Sainz Ferrari S 1:36.218 1.217 7 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:36.262 1.261 8 Piastri McLaren S 1:36.451 1.450 9 Gasly Alpine S 1:36.487 1.486 10 Perez Red Bull S 1:36.536 1.535 11 Magnussen Haas S 1:36.811 1.810 12 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:36.817 1.816 13 Albon Williams S 1:36.948 1.947 14 Ocon Alpine S 1:37.152 2.151 15 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:37.200 2.199 16 Bottas Stake S 1:37.765 2.764 17 Colapinto Williams M 1:38.025 3.024 18 Zhou Stake S 1:38.350 3.349 19 Tsunoda RB S 1:38.574 3.573 20 Lawson RB S 1:38.730 3.729