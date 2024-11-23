Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday Free - Times

23/11/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:33.570 148.248 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:33.785 0.215
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.918 0.348
4 Norris McLaren 1:34.008 0.438
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.137 0.567
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.341 0.771
7 Albon Williams 1:34.407 0.837
8 Colapinto Williams 1:34.723 1.153
9 Magnussen Haas 1:34.883 1.313
10 Gasly Alpine 1:34.905 1.335
11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:34.908 1.338
12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.941 1.371
13 Perez Red Bull 1:35.061 1.491
14 Ocon Alpine 1:35.460 1.890
15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.938 2.368
16 Tsunoda RB 1:36.215 2.645
17 Bottas Stake 1:36.412 2.842
18 Lawson RB 1:36.544 2.974
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.950 3.380
20 Zhou Stake 1:36.988 3.418

