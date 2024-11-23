Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:33.570 148.248 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:33.785 0.215 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.918 0.348 4 Norris McLaren 1:34.008 0.438 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.137 0.567 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.341 0.771 7 Albon Williams 1:34.407 0.837 8 Colapinto Williams 1:34.723 1.153 9 Magnussen Haas 1:34.883 1.313 10 Gasly Alpine 1:34.905 1.335 11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:34.908 1.338 12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.941 1.371 13 Perez Red Bull 1:35.061 1.491 14 Ocon Alpine 1:35.460 1.890 15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.938 2.368 16 Tsunoda RB 1:36.215 2.645 17 Bottas Stake 1:36.412 2.842 18 Lawson RB 1:36.544 2.974 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.950 3.380 20 Zhou Stake 1:36.988 3.418