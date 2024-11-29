Qatar Grand Prix: Practice - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:21.953 147.917 mph 2 Norris McLaren S 1:22.378 0.425 3 Piastri McLaren S 1:22.425 0.472 4 Sainz Ferrari S 1:22.535 0.582 5 Tsunoda RB S 1:23.045 1.092 6 Bottas Stake S 1:23.064 1.111 7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:23.099 1.146 8 Russell Mercedes S 1:23.160 1.207 9 Albon Williams S 1:23.161 1.208 10 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:23.188 1.235 11 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:23.213 1.260 12 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:23.227 1.274 13 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:23.245 1.292 14 Lawson RB S 1:23.562 1.609 15 Gasly Alpine M 1:23.620 1.667 16 Magnussen Haas S 1:23.715 1.762 17 Zhou Stake S 1:23.880 1.927 18 Perez Red Bull S 1:24.039 2.086 19 Colapinto Williams S 1:24.200 2.247 20 Ocon Alpine M 1:24.280 2.327