Qatar Grand Prix: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
29/11/2024

Times from today's free practice session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:21.953 147.917 mph
2 Norris McLaren S 1:22.378 0.425
3 Piastri McLaren S 1:22.425 0.472
4 Sainz Ferrari S 1:22.535 0.582
5 Tsunoda RB S 1:23.045 1.092
6 Bottas Stake S 1:23.064 1.111
7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:23.099 1.146
8 Russell Mercedes S 1:23.160 1.207
9 Albon Williams S 1:23.161 1.208
10 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:23.188 1.235
11 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:23.213 1.260
12 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:23.227 1.274
13 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:23.245 1.292
14 Lawson RB S 1:23.562 1.609
15 Gasly Alpine M 1:23.620 1.667
16 Magnussen Haas S 1:23.715 1.762
17 Zhou Stake S 1:23.880 1.927
18 Perez Red Bull S 1:24.039 2.086
19 Colapinto Williams S 1:24.200 2.247
20 Ocon Alpine M 1:24.280 2.327

