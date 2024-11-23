Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:32.312 150.269 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.410 0.098 3 Gasly Alpine 1:32.664 0.352 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.783 0.471 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.797 0.485 6 Norris McLaren 1:33.008 0.696 7 Tsunoda RB 1:33.029 0.717 8 Piastri McLaren 1:33.033 0.721 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.062 0.750 10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:48.106 15.794 11 Ocon Alpine 1:33.221 12 Magnussen Haas 1:33.297 13 Zhou Stake 1:33.566 14 Colapinto Williams 1:33.749 15 Lawson RB 1:34.257 16 Perez Red Bull 1:34.155 17 Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.258 18 Albon Williams 1:34.425 19 Bottas Stake 1:34.430 20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.484