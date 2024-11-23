Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
23/11/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:32.312 150.269 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.410 0.098
3 Gasly Alpine 1:32.664 0.352
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.783 0.471
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.797 0.485
6 Norris McLaren 1:33.008 0.696
7 Tsunoda RB 1:33.029 0.717
8 Piastri McLaren 1:33.033 0.721
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.062 0.750
10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:48.106 15.794
11 Ocon Alpine 1:33.221
12 Magnussen Haas 1:33.297
13 Zhou Stake 1:33.566
14 Colapinto Williams 1:33.749
15 Lawson RB 1:34.257
16 Perez Red Bull 1:34.155
17 Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.258
18 Albon Williams 1:34.425
19 Bottas Stake 1:34.430
20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.484

