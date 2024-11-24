Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Result

24/11/2024

Result of the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 50 1h 22:05.969
2 Hamilton Mercedes 50 + 0:07.313
3 Sainz Ferrari 50 + 0:11.906
4 Leclerc Ferrari 50 + 0:14.283
5 Verstappen Red Bull 50 + 0:16.582
6 Norris McLaren 50 + 0:43.385
7 Piastri McLaren 50 + 0:51.365
8 Hulkenberg Haas 50 + 0:59.808
9 Tsunoda RB 50 + 1:02.808
10 Perez Red Bull 50 + 1:03.114
11 Alonso Aston Martin 50 + 1:09.195
12 Magnussen Haas 50 + 1:09.803
13 Zhou Stake 50 + 1:14.085
14 Colapinto Williams 50 + 1:15.172
15 Stroll Aston Martin 50 + 1:24.102
16 Lawson RB 50 + 1:31.005
17 Ocon Alpine 49 + 1 Lap
18 Bottas Stake 49 + 1 Lap
Albon Williams 25 Engine
Gasly Alpine 15 Engine

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:34.876 (Lap 50)

