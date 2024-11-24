Russell claims the win, Verstappen the title

Nah. We remain unconvinced.

OK, last year's race - contrary to expectations - was entertaining, but we remain totally unconvinced by Las Vegas, feeling that it is indicative of the way the sport has gone under Liberty Media... style over substance.

Ignoring the endless hype, the fact that almost every single picture looks the same - what is it with that bloody Sphere - we still feel that Las Vegas is all about the look.

After all, what better example than Stake. After 21 races and 5 Sprints the soon-to-be Audi hasn't scored a single point, yet before issuing the usual anodyne preview of the race was releasing details of its exciting new flame livery.

Like we said, style over substance.

The good news is that Franco Colapinto has been cleared to race, though in rebuilding his car the team made set-up changes which means that the youngster will start from the pitlane.

Of course, Max can wrap up his fourth successive title today, though we have a strong feeling that this isn't in the Liberty script, and scripts have always been a big thing in Vegas, backdrop to many a classic movie.

That aside, if he hopes to keep his title hopes alive until next week in Qatar, Lando must outscore his rival by 3 points.

Other than the lack of grip the drivers have suffered all weekend, it is quite windy tonight which should add to the fun and games.

As a race it's hard to call. Mercedes was looking set to dominate until Lewis had a nightmare qualifying, the Briton having looked exceedingly strong in all the previous sessions. Consequently, while his teammate starts from pole, in the early stages the seven-time world champion will have to deal with the likes of Nico, Esteban, Kevin and Zhou.

While the title is the focus, taking this race as a stand-alone - Ferrari will want to get one over on McLaren in the battle for the Constructors' Championship, whilst further back Alpine and Haas are closing on an ever floundering Aston Martin.

McLaren has been somewhat anonymous this weekend, and other than the disappointment of Brazil, Lando has to deal with a teammate who is raring to be let of the leash and will not - according to Zak - be subject to team orders.

Once again Carlos gets the better of his teammate while Yuki and Pierre continue to impress.

On paper a one-stop is clearly the quickest, with the medium and hard the obvious choices. While no one has really used the hard so far this weekend, this compound is absolutely the one the teams know best and it was also extensively tried here last year.

It is therefore no coincidence that all the drivers have kept two sets and they will definitely use one, while the other can be regarded as a back-up in case the race is neutralised, which is always possible on a street circuit.

As was the case last year, the majority of drivers will start on the medium before switching to the hard from around Lap 14.

Those going for a more cautious approach, especially if they have been relegated to the back end of the grid, could opt to start with the hard, going past the halfway point before pitting for mediums.

It's difficult to imagine the soft coming into play, apart from anyone planning right from the start to go for a two-stop, to make the most of the hard with a clear track ahead.

Of course, these strategies assume drivers actually make it through the opening phase, and the fact is that the lack of grip - not to mention the usual visor down madness - is likely to lead to some mayhem at the start and over the course of the next lap or two.

It would be easy to say that we are open to being convinced by Vegas but the fact is that the force-feeding of the event doesn't help and even were it to produce an absolute classic we are unlikely to warm to it.

That said, the guys are free to try.

Ahead of the pitlane opening, Max is already raring to go, as he heads out he is followed by Gasly, Tsunoda, Perez, Hamilton and Stroll.

Last to take their place on the grid is Magnussen, who starts from twelfth.

Air temperature is 18 degrees C, while the track temperature is 19 degrees.

All are starting on mediums bar Perez, Bottas and Colapinto who are on hards and Alonso who is on softs. Fresh rubber for all bar Zhou and Stroll.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away.

The grid forms.

They're away! Russell leads into Turn 1, and while Sainz moves over to cover off Gasly, Leclerc gets the jump on his Ferrari teammate nipping through on the inside in the sweeping left-hander.

Norris gets alongside Verstappen but the Briton thinks better of making a rash move, certainly at this stage in the day, while Tsunoda looks to pick up the pieces should they come to grief.

Further back there are plenty of wheel-to-wheel battles not least Magnussen and Lawson.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Hamilton. Magnussen has dropped three places while Alonso is up two having passed Perez at the start.

Zhou and Lawson have both been noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Leclerc closes on Russell, as Verstappen shadows Gasly.

Hamilton warned to thing about his tyre management in Turn 11.

Verstappen passes Gasly on Lap 4 on the main straight, giving the Dutchman some breathing space in terms of Norris.

On Lap 5 Leclerc turns up the heat and goes head-to-head with Russell. For a couple of corners they are side-by-side, but the Mercedes driver holds his nerve.

Piastri has been noted for a false start, the Australian is currently ninth.

Alonso pits and rejoins in last... causing one to wonder why he opted for softs at the start.

"We are a bit slow on the straight," complains Perez.

Having passed Hulkenberg, Hamilton is passed by Piastri, while Russell appears to have some debris attached to his floor edge.

Leclerc has dropped behind his teammate and falls into the clutches of Verstappen who makes short work of the Monegasque. Did he push his tyres too hard in the opening laps?

Norris passes Gasly for fifth as Tsunoda closes on the Alpine. Hamilton retakes eighth from Piastri.

5.3s down on the leader, Sainz is now under pressure from Verstappen.

Hamilton passes Tsunoda for seventh as Leclerc pits at the end of Lap 9, as do Norris, Albon and Stroll.

Piastri gets a 5s time penalty for a false start.

Verstappen passes Sainz for second as Hamilton passes Gasly. Both the Spaniard and Frenchman subsequently pit, as do Tsunoda and Piastri.

Serving his penalty, Piastri rejoins in 18th.