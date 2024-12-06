Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc C. Ferrari 1:24.321 140.102 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:24.542 0.221 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.806 0.485 4 Russell Mercedes 1:25.165 0.844 5 Gasly Alpine 1:25.333 1.012 6 Hulkenberg Haas 1:25.373 1.052 7 Colapinto Williams 1:25.382 1.061 8 Magnussen Haas 1:25.444 1.123 9 Drugovich Aston Martin 1:25.471 1.150 10 Perez Red Bull 1:25.483 1.162 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:25.504 1.183 12 Lawson RB 1:25.563 1.242 13 Bottas Stake 1:25.611 1.290 14 Hirakawa McLaren 1:25.874 1.553 15 Hadjar Red Bull 1:25.877 1.556 16 Zhou Stake 1:25.921 1.600 17 Iwasa RB 1:26.121 1.800 18 Leclerc A. Ferrari 1:26.179 1.858 19 Doohan Alpine 1:26.304 1.983 20 Browning Williams 1:26.519 2.198