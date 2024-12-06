Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
06/12/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc C. Ferrari 1:24.321 140.102 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:24.542 0.221
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.806 0.485
4 Russell Mercedes 1:25.165 0.844
5 Gasly Alpine 1:25.333 1.012
6 Hulkenberg Haas 1:25.373 1.052
7 Colapinto Williams 1:25.382 1.061
8 Magnussen Haas 1:25.444 1.123
9 Drugovich Aston Martin 1:25.471 1.150
10 Perez Red Bull 1:25.483 1.162
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:25.504 1.183
12 Lawson RB 1:25.563 1.242
13 Bottas Stake 1:25.611 1.290
14 Hirakawa McLaren 1:25.874 1.553
15 Hadjar Red Bull 1:25.877 1.556
16 Zhou Stake 1:25.921 1.600
17 Iwasa RB 1:26.121 1.800
18 Leclerc A. Ferrari 1:26.179 1.858
19 Doohan Alpine 1:26.304 1.983
20 Browning Williams 1:26.519 2.198

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms