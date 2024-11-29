Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:21.012 149.636 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:21.075 0.063 3 Piastri McLaren 1:21.171 0.159 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.281 0.269 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.308 0.296 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.315 0.303 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.474 0.462 8 Gasly Alpine 1:21.978 0.966 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.088 1.076 10 Lawson RB 1:22.577 1.565 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.433 12 Albon Williams 1:22.526 13 Bottas Stake 1:22.538 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.599 15 Magnussen Haas 1:22.738 16 Perez Red Bull 1:22.718 17 Tsunoda RB 1:22.722 18 Ocon Alpine 1:22.906 19 Zhou Stake 1:22.948 20 Colapinto Williams 1:23.423