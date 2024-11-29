Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

29/11/2024

Times from today's Shootout for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:21.012 149.636 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:21.075 0.063
3 Piastri McLaren 1:21.171 0.159
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.281 0.269
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.308 0.296
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.315 0.303
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.474 0.462
8 Gasly Alpine 1:21.978 0.966
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.088 1.076
10 Lawson RB 1:22.577 1.565
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.433
12 Albon Williams 1:22.526
13 Bottas Stake 1:22.538
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.599
15 Magnussen Haas 1:22.738
16 Perez Red Bull 1:22.718
17 Tsunoda RB 1:22.722
18 Ocon Alpine 1:22.906
19 Zhou Stake 1:22.948
20 Colapinto Williams 1:23.423

