Qatar Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

01/12/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 56 1:22.384 147.144 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 55 1:22.905 0.521
3 Piastri McLaren 51 1:23.218 0.834
4 Leclerc Ferrari 53 1:23.242 0.858
5 Russell Mercedes 50 1:23.355 0.971
6 Sainz Ferrari 52 1:23.465 1.081
7 Alonso Aston Martin 57 1:23.667 1.283
8 Gasly Alpine 56 1:23.705 1.321
9 Hamilton Mercedes 52 1:23.865 1.481
10 Zhou Stake 57 1:23.889 1.505
11 Magnussen Haas 55 1:24.259 1.875
12 Perez Red Bull 31 1:25.288 2.904
13 Bottas Stake 53 1:25.533 3.149
14 Albon Williams 47 1:25.559 3.175
15 Hulkenberg Haas 33 1:25.767 3.383
16 Lawson RB 46 1:26.076 3.692
17 Tsunoda RB 47 1:26.144 3.760
18 Stroll Aston Martin 6 1:30.935 8.551

Check out our Sunday gallery from Qatar here.

