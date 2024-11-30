Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
30/11/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.520 150.550 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:20.575 0.055
3 Norris McLaren 1:20.772 0.252
4 Piastri McLaren 1:20.829 0.309
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.852 0.332
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.011 0.491
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.041 0.521
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:21.251 0.731
9 Perez Red Bull 1:21.425 0.905
10 Magnussen Haas 1:21.500 0.980
11 Gasly Alpine 1:21.437
12 Zhou Stake 1:21.501
13 Bottas Stake 1:21.731
14 Tsunoda RB 1:21.771
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.911
16 Albon Williams 1:22.390
17 Lawson RB 1:22.411
18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.442
19 Colapinto Williams 1:22.594
20 Ocon Alpine 1:22.714

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms