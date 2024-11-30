Qatar Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.520 150.550 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:20.575 0.055 3 Norris McLaren 1:20.772 0.252 4 Piastri McLaren 1:20.829 0.309 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.852 0.332 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.011 0.491 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.041 0.521 8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:21.251 0.731 9 Perez Red Bull 1:21.425 0.905 10 Magnussen Haas 1:21.500 0.980 11 Gasly Alpine 1:21.437 12 Zhou Stake 1:21.501 13 Bottas Stake 1:21.731 14 Tsunoda RB 1:21.771 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.911 16 Albon Williams 1:22.390 17 Lawson RB 1:22.411 18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.442 19 Colapinto Williams 1:22.594 20 Ocon Alpine 1:22.714