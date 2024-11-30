Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint: Result

30/11/2024

Result of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 19 27:03.010
2 Norris McLaren 19 + 0:00.136
3 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:00.410
4 Sainz Ferrari 19 + 0:01.326
5 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:05.073
6 Hamilton Mercedes 19 + 0:05.650
7 Hulkenberg Haas 19 + 0:08.508
8 Verstappen Red Bull 19 + 0:10.368
9 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:14.513
10 Magnussen Haas 19 + 0:15.485
11 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 0:19.204
12 Bottas Stake 19 + 0:23.351
13 Stroll Aston Martin 19 + 0:24.421
14 Ocon Alpine 19 + 0:30.379
15 Albon Williams 19 + 0:33.062
16 Lawson RB 19 + 0:34.356
17 Tsunoda RB 19 + 0:35.102
18 Colapinto Williams 19 + 0:35.639
19 Zhou Stake 19 + 1:11.436
20 Perez Red Bull 19 + 1:14:371

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrar) 1:23.923 (Lap 18)

