Qatar Grand Prix: Result

01/12/2024

Result of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 57 1h 31:05.323
2 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:06.031
3 Piastri McLaren 57 + 0:06.819
4 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:14.104
5 Gasly Alpine 57 + 0:16.782
6 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 0:17.476
7 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 0:19.867
8 Zhou Stake 57 + 0:25.360
9 Magnussen Haas 57 + 0:32.177
10 Norris McLaren 57 + 0:35.762
11 Bottas Stake 57 + 0:50.243
12 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:56.122
13 Tsunoda RB 57 + 1:01.100
14 Lawson RB 57 + 1:02.656
15 Albon Williams 56 + 1 Lap
16 Hulkenberg Haas 39 Spun Off
17 Perez Red Bull 38 Spun Off
18 Stroll Aston Martin 8 Accident Damage
19 Colapinto Williams 0 Accident
20 Ocon Alpine 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:22.384 (Lap 56)

