Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:23.517 141.451 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:23.751 0.234 3 Hulkenberg Haas 1:23.979 0.462 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:24.099 0.582 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.119 0.602 6 Leclerc C. Ferrari 1:24.201 0.684 7 Bottas Stake 1:24.230 0.713 8 Magnussen Haas 1:24.235 0.718 9 Albon Williams 1:24.269 0.752 10 Tsunoda RB 1:24.497 0.980 11 Lawson RB 1:24.503 0.986 12 Gasly Alpine 1:24.517 1.000 13 Russell Mercedes 1:24.534 1.017 14 Perez Red Bull 1:24.555 1.038 15 Zhou Stake 1:24.557 1.040 16 Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.574 1.057 17 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.598 1.081 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.686 1.169 19 Doohan Alpine 1:24.961 1.444 20 Colapinto Williams 1:25.265 1.748