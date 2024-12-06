Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
06/12/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:23.517 141.451 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:23.751 0.234
3 Hulkenberg Haas 1:23.979 0.462
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:24.099 0.582
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.119 0.602
6 Leclerc C. Ferrari 1:24.201 0.684
7 Bottas Stake 1:24.230 0.713
8 Magnussen Haas 1:24.235 0.718
9 Albon Williams 1:24.269 0.752
10 Tsunoda RB 1:24.497 0.980
11 Lawson RB 1:24.503 0.986
12 Gasly Alpine 1:24.517 1.000
13 Russell Mercedes 1:24.534 1.017
14 Perez Red Bull 1:24.555 1.038
15 Zhou Stake 1:24.557 1.040
16 Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.574 1.057
17 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.598 1.081
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.686 1.169
19 Doohan Alpine 1:24.961 1.444
20 Colapinto Williams 1:25.265 1.748

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms