Piastri heads McLaren 1-2 in final practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 28 degrees C, while the track temperature is 41 degrees.

Norris led a 1-2 in second practice yesterday, the McLarens looking incredibly strong.

As if that wasn't enough, Leclerc has a ten-place grid penalty after taking on another battery, which tips the team title heavily in the Woking outfit's favour. However, Ferrari insists that it is up for the fight.

However, there is much more to get excited about for Hulkenberg, in third, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Bottas, Magnussen and Albon were covered by less than 0.3s.

The lights go green and Alonso is first out, followed by his teammate, both on hards.

"I think it's going to be a good day," says the Spaniard, "I have a good feeling."

As ever, the Aston Martin pair are merely scrubbing a set of tyres for Sunday and head back to the pits.

A few minutes later Gasly heads out on softs, the Frenchman subsequently joined by his new teammate.

Gasly crosses the line at 26.040 to post the early benchmark, Doohan responds with a 25.633.

As the Alpines return to base the Aston Martin pair head out again.

Stroll goes quickest with a 25.528 as Alonso posts a 25.654 to go third.

This triggers some action in the pitlane as Zhou, Leclerc, Magnussen, Hulkenberg and Bottas head out. They are subsequently joined by Russell, Hamilton, Norris and Piastri.

Qatar hero Zhou goes quickest with a 25.496, only to be leapfrogged by Magnussen (24.470).

"You need to remove this stick from the inside of my cockpit," says Hamilton as Hulkenberg goes second with a 24.937.

Norris splits the Haas pair with a 24.812, as Piastri goes fourth (24.945).

With 38 minutes remaining, the Bulls head out, leaving the Williams pair as the only no shows. Verstappen, like Sainz and the Mercedes pair, is on mediums. The RBs are on hards while the rest are on softs.

Verstappen goes fifth with a 24.985, just ahead of his teammate who stops the clock at 25.072.

Leclerc goes fifth with a 24.949, as Magnussen goes quickest in the second sector.

Hulkenberg consolidates his third spot with a 24.902.

Albon goes eighth with a 25.131as his teammate finally heads out.

Russell posts an exploratory 26.027 as Hamilton pits to have a sticker removed from his 'dashboard' and switch to softs.

"Not sure what's going on," says Russell, "car feels OK, but very slow." Teammate Hamilton goes fourth with a 29.491.

Sainz has slowed with smoke coming from his car... it appears to be brake related. The Spaniard slowly makes his way back to the pits.

"Let me know what you're thinking," says Russell. "Everything feels reasonably normal, it's just so slow."

Hamilton is told he's a tenth off Norris' time as Piastri runs wide.

Verstappen goes second with a 24.733, as Magnussen remains the pace-setter.

Whatever his problem was, it appears to be resolved as Sainz goes second with a 24.631 on the mediums.

As Lawson runs wide in Turn 6, Hamilton is warned that he's "too fast" into Turn 9.

On fresh softs Albon goes top with a 24.378, the Thai driver making the most of a clear track.

"Trying to get the balance of our car right, drivers aren't happy yet," admits Zak Brown. "We expect Max to be right there, he always is.

"We expect a Ferrari, McLaren, Max fight and Mercedes will be in the ballpark too, so business as usual."

Russell, Verstappen, Piastri and Norris head out for their qualifying sims.

Doohan goes second with a 24.434 as Gasly goes second (24.408).

Russell goes top with a 23.433, but, quickest in all three sectors, Piastri responds with a 23.433.

Magnussen goes third (24.094) as Norris goes second (23.626) and Hulkenberg fourth (24.093).

Verstappen goes third (23.844), as Bottas gores tenth and Tsunoda seventh.

"My brakes are not working, my front axle is not biting," reports Verstappen.

Hamilton goes seventh with a 24.136, as Sainz goes quickest in S2.

Leclerc can only manage eighth (24.138) as his teammate goes fourth with a 23.871.

Perez goes fourteenth.

"We are nowhere, nowhere," sighs Leclerc when told of Piastri's pace. The Monegasque is currently eighth, which would leave him starting the race in eighteenth.

Stroll can only improve to eighteenth, while teammate Alonso goes seventeenth.

Russell goes fifth (24.075), as Doohan leapfrogs Perez with a 24.434 for thirteenth.

A late improvement sees Hamilton go third, just 0.390s off the pace.

The Haas pair are seventh and eighth, separated by 0.001s!

The session ends. Piastri is quickest, ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Leclerc and Perez.

Tsunoda is eleventh, ahead of Albon, Gasly, Doohan, Alonso, Bottas, Lawson, Stroll, Zhou and Colapinto.

An interesting session which sets us up nicely for qualifying and the race. As it stands the title is McLaren's to lose, with an already handicapped Leclerc clearly struggling.

However, the pace of the Haas pair suggests some midfield fireworks tomorrow in the battle for six in the constructor standings.

Indeed with the leading 14 drivers covered by 1.001s...