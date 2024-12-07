Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
07/12/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:23.433 141.594 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:23.626 0.193
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.823 0.390
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.844 0.411
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:23.871 0.438
6 Russell Mercedes 1:24.075 0.642
7 Hulkenberg Haas 1:24.093 0.660
8 Magnussen Haas 1:24.094 0.661
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.098 0.665
10 Perez Red Bull 1:24.283 0.850
11 Tsunoda RB 1:24.343 0.910
12 Albon Williams 1:24.378 0.945
13 Gasly Alpine 1:24.408 0.975
14 Doohan Alpine 1:24.434 1.001
15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.453 1.020
16 Bottas Stake 1:24.479 1.046
17 Lawson RB 1:24.519 1.086
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.531 1.098
19 Zhou Stake 1:24.668 1.235
20 Colapinto Williams 1:24.766 1.333

