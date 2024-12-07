Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:23.433 141.594 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:23.626 0.193 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.823 0.390 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.844 0.411 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:23.871 0.438 6 Russell Mercedes 1:24.075 0.642 7 Hulkenberg Haas 1:24.093 0.660 8 Magnussen Haas 1:24.094 0.661 9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.098 0.665 10 Perez Red Bull 1:24.283 0.850 11 Tsunoda RB 1:24.343 0.910 12 Albon Williams 1:24.378 0.945 13 Gasly Alpine 1:24.408 0.975 14 Doohan Alpine 1:24.434 1.001 15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.453 1.020 16 Bottas Stake 1:24.479 1.046 17 Lawson RB 1:24.519 1.086 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.531 1.098 19 Zhou Stake 1:24.668 1.235 20 Colapinto Williams 1:24.766 1.333