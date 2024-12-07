Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

07/12/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:22.595 143.030 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:22.804 0.209
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:22.824 0.229
4 Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.886 0.291
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.945 0.350
6 Gasly Alpine 1:22.984 0.389
7 Russell Mercedes 1:23.132 0.537
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:23.196 0.601
9 Bottas Stake 1:23.204 0.609
10 Perez Red Bull 1:23.264 0.669
11 Tsunoda RB 1:23.419
12 Lawson RB 1:23.472
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.784
14 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.833
15 Magnussen Haas 1:23.877
16 Albon Williams 1:23.821
17 Zhou Stake 1:23.880
18 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.887
19 Colapinto Williams 1:23.912
20 Doohan Alpine 1:24.105

