Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:22.595 143.030 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:22.804 0.209 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:22.824 0.229 4 Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.886 0.291 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.945 0.350 6 Gasly Alpine 1:22.984 0.389 7 Russell Mercedes 1:23.132 0.537 8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:23.196 0.601 9 Bottas Stake 1:23.204 0.609 10 Perez Red Bull 1:23.264 0.669 11 Tsunoda RB 1:23.419 12 Lawson RB 1:23.472 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.784 14 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.833 15 Magnussen Haas 1:23.877 16 Albon Williams 1:23.821 17 Zhou Stake 1:23.880 18 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.887 19 Colapinto Williams 1:23.912 20 Doohan Alpine 1:24.105