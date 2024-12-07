Hulkenberg penalised

Nico Hulkenberg gets three-place grid drop for overtaking in the tunnel section of the pitlane.

Summoned by the stewards, the German did not dispute that he did not follow the Race Director's instructions, insisting that he had no other option but to breach the rules in order to get a lap in.

Whilst the stewards acknowledged that the position of the team's garages limits their options to send the cars out on track, this could never be used as an excuse to breach any regulations.

The prohibition of overtaking in certain areas as the pit lane or, in this case, the pit exit, is implemented to prevent potentially dangerous situations and therefore the stewards determined that a grid drop was warranted.

The penalty means that Hulkenberg will start tomorrow's race from seventh on the grid.