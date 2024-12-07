Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen qualified fourth and 15th respectively for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Hulkenberg will start Sunday's race in seventh however having been handed a three-place grid penalty by the stewards for overtaking on pit-lane exit. Magnussen moves up one position to 14th on the grid benefitting from a 10-place penalty given to Charles Leclerc who initially qualified 14th.

Both drivers eased from Q1 into Q2 with solid lap times coming on new sets of the Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires. Magnussen recorded a 1:23.632 on his first stint - good for P7, Hulkenberg advancing in P11 with a 1:23.722 - also on his maiden set of softs.

Q2 commenced with both drivers running a scrubbed set of Reds to start. A prompt return to the garage saw a switch to brand new sets of softs. Hulkenberg delivered a blistering lap of 1:23.040 to take the German into Q3 third fastest on the timesheet. Magnussen's performance was compromised by a damaged floor, sustained in Q1 - the Dane exiting qualifying in P15 with a 1:23.877 lap.

Hulkenberg once again starred in Q3 taking P4 at the checkered courtesy of another charging lap under the floodlights at Yas Marina Circuit. A 1:22.886 run on fresh softs fired Hulkenberg up the order to deliver MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's best qualifying result of the season prior to his subsequent penalty being handed down post-session.

Nico Hulkenberg: "I was expecting a top 10 result for sure because that's where we've been all weekend and the car felt strong. I knew that was a must-do, but P4 was more than I expected and hoped for. It was a strong session, which goes down to a really strong car and a big team effort. I think it's going to be a tight and tough battle, Alpine has been strong lately, but we're all so close together so it really comes down to all the racing moments and strategy. It's important for me personally that we maximize tomorrow and leave nothing out there and have a happy ending to our night."

Kevin Magnussen: "It hurts a little bit to have my last qualifying messed up with the performance loss due to the floor damage, but I just have to go out there and make it right tomorrow. We need to have a good race and make up positions; the car clearly has pace as after the first run in Q1 I was P3, and I thought it was going to be a great session. Everyone is quick, it's not going to be easy, but hopefully I can make up some ground tomorrow."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "I've got mixed feelings after qualifying. The pace in the car was amazing, and I think both drivers had amazing pace as well. Kevin, unfortunately when he was trying to get out of the way of Hamilton, went over the curb and gained significant damage to the car. In Q2, his car was severely damaged aerodynamically, so he had no chance to get into Q3.

"In Q1, Nico overtook cars in front of him in the pitlane which is illegal, so we've received a three-place grid penalty. It's disappointing but his Q3 performance, and overall, showed that the pace is amazing. We've got a pretty strong car with strong pace, so we'll do everything to get as high as possible."