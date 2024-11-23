Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Haas

23/11/2024

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen qualified ninth and 12th respectively for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Fittingly for Las Vegas, the team rolled the dice in Q1 and gambled on using just one set of Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires on each car - waiting for the street track to evolve and firing both out on flying runs several minutes into the night session. The move paid off and Q2 beckoned after Hulkenberg clocked a 1:33.920 (P11) to advance out of Q1 - Magnussen joining his teammate with a 1:33.991 (P13).

Armed with two new sets of softs in Q2 Magnussen's maiden stint delivered a 1:33.521 lap. The Dane bettered that on his second set of fresh rubber, earning a 1:33.297, but it wasn't quite enough to move through into Q3 with Magnussen finishing up P12 at the checkered flag. Hulkenberg's first outing in Q2 saw the German record a 1:33.273 and he too went faster again on set two. A 1:33.114 stint placed Hulkenberg P10 - the reward a spot in Q3.

Q3 subsequently saw Hulkenberg earn P9 on the grid for Saturday's night race on his final set of soft tires (1:33.062), with George Russell claiming pole position for Mercedes (1:32.312) ahead of Scuderia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (1:32.410).

Nico Hulkenberg: "Around this track you always think there could've been more, but it's tough. With the low-grip feeling, sometimes you try more and massively overstep and lose it, it's a very fine line here and it's challenging for everyone. All in all, it was a decent qualifying but I would've liked to have been a bit more ahead - I think P6 was only half a tenth away - so that would've made me happier, but we'll try and race well tomorrow. We have a good race car, so I'm optimistic."

Kevin Magnussen: "There were some decent laps there, it just didn't seem like we had the pace from practice. There's a bit of a question mark there, as I had expected us to be best of the rest, and suddenly I was behind a few others and not sure why. P12 is still a spot we can score points from, it's a long race and it's not over at all."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Qualifying was a bit disappointing; I think we underperformed a little bit. P9 and P12 is still a decent position for tomorrow to go and fight for points from - that's the aim."

