Ferrari to supply Cadillac F1 team

Ferrari has entered into an agreement with General Motors and TWG Global to supply the Cadillac Formula 1 Team with power unit and gearboxes starting in 2026.

Of course, this is subject to the American team receiving confirmation from the FIA and F1 that its entry has been accepted and approved - which, with Michael Andretti out of the way, is surely a mere formality.

"It's great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States," said Fred Vasseur.

"We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration. It means we will continue to have two "customer teams" in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ferrari as the power unit and gearbox supplier for our Cadillac team, bringing together two remarkable legacies," added team principal, Graeme Lowdon. "Choosing the right power unit partner is crucial, and we trust in Ferrari's passion, excellence and the exceptional capabilities of their people."

Subject to the aforementioned T&Cs, it is anticipated that Cadillac/GM will be producing its own engines from 2028.