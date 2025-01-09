O'Blenes to head up Cadillac engine programme

TWG Motorsports and General Motors has announced the formation of GM Performance Power Units LLC, the company that will put Cadillac on the path to being a "full works" F1 team by the end of the decade.

Veteran Russ O'Blenes, who began with GM Racing as an engineer in 1993, has been named CEO of the new venture, which will build powertrains for the Cadillac F1 team that will be on the grid in 2026.

With more than 30 years of motor racing engineering experience, O'Blenes is currently director of the GM Motorsports Propulsion and Performance team. He joins TWG Motorsports and GM's roster of innovators, creating a world-class technological base for the new team.

"We're delighted to welcome Russ to this pivotal role," said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports. "His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac's Formula 1 journey. Together with Team Principal Graeme Lowdon, they will lead the team in setting new standards of performance and innovation in the sport."

O'Blenes' career includes powertrain development for championship racing teams and award-winning production vehicles. He also led development of the GM Performance and Racing Centre in Pontiac, Michigan, and the commercialization of the brand's eCrate initiative for performance car builders and EV enthusiasts.

"Russ brings vast experience from many championship racing series, and has outstanding technical expertise, including spearheading our hybrid IMSA Cadillac and Corvette C8.R engines that are proven winners," said GM President Mark Reuss. "In F1, we're going to demonstrate GM's engineering and technology capabilities on a global stage, and Russ is the right choice to lead the Power Unit team that will make it happen."

Development and testing of the team's Formula 1 prototype engine technology is already underway. Engineering the F1 power unit will leverage and advance GM's expertise in electrification, hybrid technology, sustainable fuels, high efficiency internal combustion engines, advanced controls, and software systems.

Plans are in place to open a dedicated facility for Performance Power Units LLC near GM's Charlotte Technical Centre in 2026.

"I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American built F1 power unit to the grid," said O'Blenes. "GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business."

As previously announced, the Cadillac team will utilize Ferrari power units until the GM engines are approved for racing use.