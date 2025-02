FIA reveals session start times

Las Vegas Grand Prix brought forward two hours to make it more accessible to fans.

Other than a couple of minor swap arounds, it is the opening phase of the season that witnesses the biggest change, with Melbourne getting the world championship underway followed by China and then Japan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia having been switched to April as Ramadan takes place throughout March.

For the first two Las Vegas events, in a bid to reduce disruption to the city, the race was held at 01:00 on Sunday - FP1 and FP2 having taken place on Thursday and FP3 and qualifying having taken place on Friday.

However, other than causing problems for fans attending the event, the odd timing of Sunday's race impacted TV viewing numbers, the last thing F1 wanted with an event for which it is the promoter.

"This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races," said a spokesperson for the event, "expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the US.

"Details on the event and road closure schedules will be shared in the coming months," they added.

As the sport seeks to make the schedule more environmentally friendly in terms of the way it transverses the globe, the majority of events are held within the new timeframe, while Las Vegas falls in line with other night-time events.

While the FIA usually provides GMT timings for qualifying and the races, following complaints on social media these details were subsequently removed.