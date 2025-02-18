F1 Commission Meeting

Formula 1 Commission agrees more stringent wing tests, removal of the limitations in the number of gearboxes and specific regulations for Monaco to improve the racing.

The first meeting of the Formula 1 Commission in 2025 took place today, chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Changes were approved for the 2025 Technical, Sporting and Financial Regulations ahead of the 2025 season, the most important ones of which are listed below:

New, more stringent, deflection tests on front wing will be introduced from the Spanish Grand Prix onward.

New, more stringent, deflection tests on the rear wing from the start of the season.

Finalization of the driver cooling system following work carried out between the FIA and the Formula 1 teams, supported by changes to define when such systems must be used.

Removal of the limitations in the number of gearboxes used by teams, as the reliability of current designs renders this restriction obsolete.

A number of revisions and clarifications to Sprint and Race start procedures, including those covering the aborted start.

Furthermore, with the aim of promoting better racing at the Monaco Grand Prix, the commission discussed proposals for Monaco-specific regulations. The commission agreed to increase the numbers of mandatory pit stops in the Race. These proposals will be further discussed by the Sporting Advisory Committee in the coming weeks.

The FIA provided an update on the regulatory drafting process for the 2026 Regulations with an increased focus on section C (Technical Regulations). The commission highlighted the contribution of all teams and power unit manufacturers in refining aerodynamic performance and ensuring more efficient energy management for the next generation Formula 1 cars.

All regulatory changes are subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).