Monaco Grand Prix gets a title sponsor

For the first time in its history the Monaco Grand Prix is to have a title sponsor.

As it stood, the Monaco event was the only race on the 2025 schedule without a title sponsor, but in its determination to monetize every single aspect of the sport the race on the streets of the Principality will now be sponsored by the newly returned official timekeeper, Tag Heuer.

It was inevitable really, what with F1 bosses having managed to shift the iconic event in terms of its schedule, which until recently saw opening practice held on Thursdays, while Fridays were given over to the support programme.

Now, just like all the other 23 events the race will be brought to fans by names like Heineken, Lenovo, MSC Cruises, Qatar Airways and others.

Since the first world championship race in the principality in 1950, it has simply been known as the Grand Prix de Monaco, but this year it will be renamed as the Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.

The luxury watch brand will be immersed in the action around the circuit across the weekend, including significant trackside placement visible for those on the streets of Monaco and on screens around the world.

Indeed, a special logo has been created to celebrate the moment, which, according to the release, will be used across various touchpoints where TAG Heuer is present.

"TAG Heuer considers Monaco to be its second home," we are told, "thanks to a legacy of wins by iconic drivers over the years, from Niki Lauda to Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, all of whom were sporting the brand's timepieces.

TAG Heuer has also been a partner of the Automobile Club de Monaco since 2011, and involved in previous Grands Prix in Monaco, as well as other motorsport events held at the circuit.

"This is a truly fantastic moment in Formula 1 history as TAG Heuer becomes the first-ever title partner of the Grand Prix de Monaco, a circuit that featured in the sport's very first season in 1950, and with which we mark our 75th anniversary this year," said Stefano Domenicali. "TAG Heuer is the perfect partner - not only do they already have a brilliant legacy with Monaco, but I know they will bring their passion, creativity, and exceptional style to match the wonderful energy of an already iconic event."

"Monaco is truly our spiritual home," added Antoine Pin, CEO of TAG Heuer, "encapsulating much of what we stand for at TAG Heuer. The spirit of competition, the challenging street course that rewards those who show the greatest mental resilience and physical strength, a place where driver's push themselves to achieve their absolute best, we are honoured and delighted to renew our partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco and extend our activities in the Principality with TAG Heuer being the first to hold this prestigious title."

"It has been a pleasure to work with such a celebrated watchmaker for nearly 15 years now," said Maitre Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club de Monaco, "and our admiration and respect for TAG Heuer is reiterated through our new agreement to continue our wonderful relationship. As the watch synonymous with motorsport and the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1, it is only natural that the Automobile Club de Monaco would choose to be indelibly connected with TAG Heuer."