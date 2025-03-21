Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I'm very happy with my performance today.

"I think that in the first practice session we were quite a bit off so I'm really pleased with being on the front row. The lap was very good: it is always very tough to go from a medium to a soft tyre, so to nail the lap with no references was great for us. Of course, when you look at it, we were incredibly close off pole so I am very happy to be second. I don't think we should have been on the front row and we didn't make any dramatic changes in the set up. We kept trying to maximise everything that we had, especially when we were struggling a bit more for pace. This is good for us and a little motivation boost. The McLarens looked fast up until the last run so it will be hard to keep them behind during the Sprint but hopefully it will be fun."

Liam Lawson: "On my second lap I went off and it is obviously a shame. I am disappointed because we started ok and it's a shame to miss out on SQ2 for a small mistake. From a starting point it wasn't too bad, and we were looking to build in the session from there. We stayed out to try and cool the tyres on track and to be honest, I really struggled to get the temperatures down to start my second lap. We started too hot and through the lap I struggled, it is really frustrating. Our pace was there and indicates we should be a lot further up than we are. We have tomorrow's Sprint to try and learn some stuff and we want to do a better job in quali, to put the car where is should be."